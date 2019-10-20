USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) Trading Up 1.1%

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

