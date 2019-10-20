V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. V-ID has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00042239 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.03 or 0.06069838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,391,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,450,066 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

