VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGY. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. GMP Securities began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $117.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 96.56% and a return on equity of 38.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,481 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

