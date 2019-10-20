Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. 49,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,514. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $363.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

