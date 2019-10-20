Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$18.51 ($13.13) and last traded at A$18.52 ($13.13), 15,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$18.54 ($13.15).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$18.67 and a 200-day moving average of A$18.37.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

