Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $524,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,245.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,985. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $868.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,215.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,173.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

