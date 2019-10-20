Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $104.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5615 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.