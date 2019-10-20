Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 65,897 Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in American National BankShares were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 1,096.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter worth about $208,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin W. Maddux purchased 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $149,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,023 shares in the company, valued at $910,805. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $71,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,619.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $404,480. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised American National BankShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on American National BankShares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

American National BankShares stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 18,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. American National BankShares Inc has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $398.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.