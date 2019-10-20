Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 806 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.04% of Utah Medical Products worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 45.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of UTMD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,611. The firm has a market cap of $353.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.46.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.