Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 71,109 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Safehold by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Safehold news, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 506,798 shares of company stock worth $14,730,197 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. 102,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.35. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

