Vanguard Group Inc. Has $16.75 Million Holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.73% of WideOpenWest worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOW. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,410,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,784,000 after buying an additional 565,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in WideOpenWest by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Brunick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 729,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,419. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.95. 458,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.55. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

