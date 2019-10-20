Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.49% of PCSB Financial worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 97.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 286,508 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 553,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Scott Nogles purchased 2,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $64,163. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCSB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.36. PCSB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.