Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.43% of Byline Bancorp worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 371,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 96.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 521,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 58.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. 63,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,853. The company has a market capitalization of $681.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $95,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

