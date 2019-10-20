Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 429,495 Shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 429,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cato worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cato by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cato by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cato by 28.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE CATO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 128,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.45. Cato Corp has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

