Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 502,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after buying an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after buying an additional 203,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 967,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,224. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

