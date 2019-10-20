Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. 967,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.11.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

