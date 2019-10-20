Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,445,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,734,000 after buying an additional 33,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,271,000 after buying an additional 185,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after buying an additional 52,093 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI opened at $60.80 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

