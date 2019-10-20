Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.59 and last traded at $140.59, approximately 4,344 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

