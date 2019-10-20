Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,927,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,671 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,926,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14,574.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 926,349 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,604,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,336,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,317,000 after buying an additional 349,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $49.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.