Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,927,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,671 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,926,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14,574.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 926,349 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,604,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,336,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,317,000 after purchasing an additional 349,989 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $49.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

