Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.09. 145,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,997. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

