Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $273.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.23.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

