Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,631,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,105,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,843,000 after acquiring an additional 721,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,088,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 883,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,052. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

