Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $147.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,670 shares of company stock worth $10,384,924. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

