Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 93 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 949,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $123,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.89. 7,507,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

