Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 target price on Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIAB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Viacom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Viacom alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 6,543,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Viacom has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Viacom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.