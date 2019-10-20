View (VIEW) Market Cap Achieves $164,075.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One View token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. View has a market cap of $164,075.00 and $603.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, View has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00226486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.01145996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00089757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View Token Profile

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. The official website for View is view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling View

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.