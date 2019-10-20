Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $9.72 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 3,557,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,503. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $1,432,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 308.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,136,000 after buying an additional 5,525,949 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

