Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.71. 6,151,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,441. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

