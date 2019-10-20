Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.28% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

