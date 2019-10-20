Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

VTGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 798,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,148 shares in the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

