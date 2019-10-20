Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.95

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €48.95 ($56.92) and last traded at €48.82 ($56.77), with a volume of 59457 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.21 ($56.06).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.41 ($62.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.05.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

