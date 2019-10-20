vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,180,924 shares of company stock worth $3,273,751. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

