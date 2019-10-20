Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2019 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Shares of VMC opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,511,865 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

