W. R. Berkley (WRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.