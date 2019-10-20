W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Receives $84.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRA. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE GRA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 400,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,968. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William C. Dockman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.21 per share, with a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,721.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.04 per share, with a total value of $276,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,834.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 498,970 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 1,443.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

