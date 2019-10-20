W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. W W Grainger reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.78.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 20.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,269,000 after buying an additional 704,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 25,367.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,055,000 after buying an additional 1,210,805 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,699,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $310.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.95.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

