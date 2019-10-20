WABnetwork Reaches Market Cap of $160,903.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $160,903.00 and $18,900.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00226486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.01145996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00089757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,974,875,937 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.