Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,125. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

