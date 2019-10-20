Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Boosted by Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,109,000 after buying an additional 174,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,549,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after buying an additional 435,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

NYSE WM opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

