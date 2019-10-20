Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WM. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

