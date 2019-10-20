WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-4.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $436-453 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.98 million.WD-40 also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.74-4.83 EPS.

WD-40 stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.64. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $106.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on WD-40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $256,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

