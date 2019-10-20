WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.74-4.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.74-4.83 EPS.

WDFC opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $189.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $256,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

