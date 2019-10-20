Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 865,257 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4245 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

