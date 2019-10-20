Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $201,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 751,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $212,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $53.83. 5,295,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,666. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

