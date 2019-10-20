Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 721.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $128.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,488,052.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,053.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

