Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.75. 1,674,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.68. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $3,970,850. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

