Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. 338,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,339. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

