Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 4,087,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,853. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.