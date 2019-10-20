Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Regency Centers by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.26.

NYSE REG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 816,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $135,719.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,594.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $79,000.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,362.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $660,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

